Alena Pastuch receives 7-year prison sentence for multi-million dollar fraud scheme

Alena Pastuch has received a seven-year prison sentence for defrauding investors of more than $5 million.

The judge on the case recommended some of her sentence be served in a psychiatric centre.

Pastuch was found guilty in June of fraud, money laundering and theft after a four-week trial.

In 2014, three separate parties came forward saying they were the victims of fraud.

Initially, Pastuch asked for family members to invest in computer security and child protection software.

During the trial, the Crown prosecutor said many of the investors put just shy of $10,000 into the phoney companies. The largest investor gave more than $1.2 million.

The Crown called the case one of the largest frauds of its type and one of the longest trials in Saskatchewan's history. More than 80 people were involved. Only 10 investors were able to recoup any of their money.

Prosecutors said Pastuch used more than $3 million to finance a lavish lifestyle featuring sports memorabilia, clothes and a large house.

During sentencing on Thursday, the Crown asked the judge for a 10-year prison term, while defence attorneys asked for a six-year term at a healing lodge.

Pastuch has been remanded into custody since the verdict was delivered.

The sentence will be delivered at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench courthouse.