Crown seeking more than 12 years in prison for Regina man convicted of manslaughter

Crown prosecutors are recommending a Regina man convicted of manslaughter spend more than 12 and a half years behind bars.

The court heard that Gerald McDormand, 46, helped organize an attack on 39-year-old Blaine Katz on Aug. 12, 2017 at an apartment on the 2100 block of Cornwall Street over a drug debt.

Blaine was pronounced dead at the scene after police found him in a stairwell inside the apartment building.

Steven Paul St. Pierre, who was with McDormand during the attack, pled guilty to manslaughter in July after admitting to delivering the fatal stab wound to Blaine's back.

'I have lost my life'

The court heard 12 victim impact statements during sentencing submissions on Thursday, mostly from Blaine's family members.

"I cry almost every day. Words cannot describe how much I miss him," said Evelyn Katz, Blaine's mother.

"What hurts me most is he died alone, in a pool of blood, on a stairway... I will never recover from this as long as I live."

Wendy Whitebear, Blaine's sister, fought back tears while reading her statement, staring directly at McDormand in the prisoners box.

"[Mcdormand] took from this family something that can't be replaced," she said.

Bear also read a statement on behalf of Blaine's son, Jaden Katz, who was 16 when his father was killed.

"I am 18 years-old and I am now an orphan," the statement read, adding that knowing his father was killed by someone else is "gruelling" and that he has been struggling in areas of his life he used to thrive in.

Gail Kreklewich, the mother of Blaine's daughter, said his death has caused her health to deteriorate and she's struggling to maintain relationships with family and friends.

"I have lost my life" she said in court, fighting to get through her statement.

"Blaine was my best friend and love of my life... the last two years of my life have literally been a living hell."

McDormand mostly looked forward during the statements, occasionally making eye contact with the person reading their statement.

Sentence submissions

David Belanger, Crown co-prosecutor, said a sentence of more than 12 and a half years would be appropriate for several reasons.

St. Pierre, who was brought in as muscle during the attack, was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison and Belanger argued McDormand actually played a larger role in Katz's death.

Belanger said McDormand was very much involved in the planning and that makes him more responsible for the killing than St. Pierre.

"The attack on Mr. Katz was not impulsive," said Belanger.

Belanger also said the attack was meant to be a surprise, meaning Katz was unable to defend himself.

'The plan was to assault him. That's it.'

Co-defence lawyer Jeff Deagle is asking for a sentence of 7 to ten years.

He said there's no evidence the plan involved assaulting Katz with a weapon. He said McDormand didn't know St. Pierre had a knife and intended to stab Katz.

"The plan was not to kill Mr. Katz," said Deagle. "The plan was to assault him. That's it."

Deagle also said McDormand's highest level of education is grade nine and that he has been dealing with addictions for most of his life.

McDormand was given a chance to address the court, which he used to apologize to the family while appearing to hold back tears from the prisoners box.

The judge reserved her decision on his sentence until Oct. 28.