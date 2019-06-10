Sask. senator draws ridicule after connecting power outages to Trudeau
The senator's tweet referencing a Regina power outage was scorned
A Saskatchewan senator is taking a lambasting on social media for a tweet drawing a link between a power outage in Regina and a future under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
On Saturday, Conservative Sen. Denise Batters noted there was an "major power outage" in southeast Regina, writing, "This is a preview of Canada's future if Justin Trudeau is re-elected, as he continues to implement his terrible anti-energy industry agenda."
Major power outage in SE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Regina?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Regina</a> right now. <br>This is a preview of Canada’s future if Justin Trudeau is re-elected, as he continues to implement his terrible anti-energy industry agenda.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/C69?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#C69</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/C48?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#C48</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/carbonTAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#carbonTAX</a>—@denisebatters
Hundreds of people weighed in, questioning the link between a local outage and the federal government's policies.
I WILL connect this to the PM! <a href="https://t.co/7ChvjNOmZq">pic.twitter.com/7ChvjNOmZq</a>—@Jose1Pino
So, your point is that the carbon tax caused the outage? How do you explain that?<br><br>I mean, it is more likely due to chronic underinvestment in the power infrastructure in this province, but do go on...—@ucfagls
<a href="https://t.co/jAhNurshjc">pic.twitter.com/jAhNurshjc</a>—@maxfawcett
SaskPower had said a Saturday morning outage affected southeast and east Regina, as well as rural areas east of Regina and parts of White City. Power was restored before noon.
CBC has reached out to Senator Batters for comment.
It's not the first time Batters has found herself stirring controversy on the social media platform. Last August, she apologized to a Liberal MP for making a tweet referencing his Saudi Arabian background that some interpreted as racist.
It's also not the first time Batters has taken a jab at Trudeau and stirred backlash.
At Christmas, the senator mocked the prime minister's Christmas card photo of his family on a couch, tweeting, "Is the silver spoon PM trying to live like the "middle class and those working hard to join it" and have a Harrington Lake yard sale?"
Multiple users took the senator to task for criticizing the prime minister's family photo and calling out her privilege as a senator.
THANK YOU for having the GUTS to take a STAND against liberal families sitting together on sofas. WHEN will the tyranny END?<br><br>Posting nasty comments online about family Christmas cards is the kind of STRONG LEADERSHIP we need!!!<br><br>Flag emoji flag emoji praying hands emoji.—@tattytiara
No. Politics is about opposing ideas generated by the opposition, and countering them with innovative solutions that match the values of your party. This is junior high level pettiness.—@radlady
This coming from a Senator who will be a member of the top 1% for life thanks to the taxpayers. I suspect the only time Ms. Batters has attended a yard sale herself was to purchase a broken moral compass.—@peterhca
