Regina woman dies after swerving to avoid deer, hitting parked semi instead

A 24-year-old woman has died after she swerved to avoid hitting a deer and collided with a semi Thursday night on Highway 1.

Moose Jaw RCMP and the Caronport Fire Department responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision east of Mortlach, which is about 110 kilometres west of Regina, at 9 p.m. CST.

The investigation showed a semi had pulled over after hitting and injuring a deer. The injured deer then ran back onto the road and in front of traffic.

The 24-year-old driver of a passenger car swerved to avoid hitting the deer, but collided with the back of the parked semi and flipped. The woman, who was from Regina, was found dead at the scene.

A passenger in her vehicle, a 28-year-old man from Regina, had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He has now been released.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

A collision analyst was on the scene, while traffic was redirected. The highway was reopened at about 3:25 a.m. on Friday morning.