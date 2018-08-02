Saskatoon fire members rescue trapped driver after semi rollover

Saskatoon fire crews had to rescue a semi driver from a vehicle after a rollover on Thursday morning.

The semi rollover took place on Highway 7, about five kilometres west of the city. The Saskatoon Fire Department sent a rescue engine and rescue truck to the scene.

Two trailers loaded with rock rolled into the ditch after a semi tractor rolled on Thursday morning, just west of Saskatoon. (Submitted by Saskatoon Fire Department)

The crew found the semi tractor on its side, with two trailers rolled into the ditch. The driver was trapped inside the cab and suffered multiple injuries.

Rescue technicians freed the trapped driver, who was taken to hospital for treatment.