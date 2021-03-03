Skip to Main Content
Semi-truck collides with power lines near downtown Regina

The truck pulled down lines, a power pole and transformer in an alley.

A semi-truck crashed into power lines in the alley behind the 2500 block of Broad Street. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

A semi-truck collided with power lines in an alley in Regina, resulting in power lines and a transformer being downed late Wednesday morning.

Details are slim at the moment, but police say they were called at 11:57 a.m. to the 2500 block of Broad Street to assist the Regina Fire Department. 

Police say the semi-truck brought down the power lines after the collision and the downed transformer caught on fire. The fire department put that blaze out.

Police aren't yet sure if the driver was injured by the downed lines. 

The semi-truck crash downed a nearby power pole, transformer and lines. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)
A transformer was brought down by the collision. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)
