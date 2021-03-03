Semi-truck collides with power lines near downtown Regina

A semi-truck collided with power lines in an alley in Regina, resulting in power lines and a transformer being downed late Wednesday morning.

Details are slim at the moment, but police say they were called at 11:57 a.m. to the 2500 block of Broad Street to assist the Regina Fire Department.

Police say the semi-truck brought down the power lines after the collision and the downed transformer caught on fire. The fire department put that blaze out.

Police aren't yet sure if the driver was injured by the downed lines.