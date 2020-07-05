Semi overturns in Regina, restricts traffic on Arcola Avenue

On Sunday morning, a semi turning off of Ring Road onto Arcola Avenue in Regina overturned.

Police said they were called to the scene around 4:50 this morning.

Police said their early investigation shows the semi and its trailer flipped onto its side as it made the turn onto Arcola Avenue, heading east.

One of the three occupants of the semi was taken to hospital with what police described as minor injuries.

Traffic was restricted to one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on Arcola Avenue until the investigation was completed and the road was cleared.