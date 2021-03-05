Semi driver ticketed for possession of alcohol and cannabis, other infractions

Corman Park Police have ticketed a 26-year-old Limerick, Sask., man after they say they found alcohol and cannabis in the cab of his semi.

Police initially pulled the man over the night of March 4 because of a burnt-out headlight. He said he had been hauling a load from La Ronge to Martensville, according to a news release.

Once officers began speaking to him, police say it became clear he was impaired, and the man provided a breath sample.

Police say they found untaxed cigarettes in the cab of the vehicle, as well as several beer cans — some empty, some full. A small amount of cannabis was also found.

After being towed to scales, the truck and trailer was found to weigh more than 25 tonnes. The road the man had been travelling on had a maximum weight capacity of 10 tonnes. The load on the truck was also improperly fastened and was insecure, police said.

Police said the man was issued the following tickets:

Exceed 10 tonnes on a municipal road (bylaw): $4,639.

Possess unstamped tobacco: $1,400.54.

Possess cannabis in a vehicle: $360.

Have/keep/consume alcohol in a vehicle: $360.

Operate a vehicle without cargo being properly secured: $175.

Inadequate headlamp: $150.

The driver's licence was suspended for three days and the truck has been impounded.

