Skip to Main Content
Semi driver involved in Humboldt Broncos crash to appear in Melfort, Sask. court Tuesday
Breaking

Semi driver involved in Humboldt Broncos crash to appear in Melfort, Sask. court Tuesday

The driver of the semi trailer involved in the collision with the Humboldt Broncos will make his first court appearance in Melfort, Sask. on Tuesday.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is facing total 16 charges

CBC News ·
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, is facing 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily injury. (Facebook)

The driver of the semi trailer involved in the collision with the Humboldt Broncos team bus will make his first court appearance in Melfort, Sask. on Tuesday.  

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, is facing 16 charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

He will appear at the Melfort Provincial Court on Tuesday, July 10.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us