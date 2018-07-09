Semi driver involved in Humboldt Broncos crash to appear in Melfort, Sask. court Tuesday

The driver of the semi trailer involved in the collision with the Humboldt Broncos team bus will make his first court appearance in Melfort, Sask. on Tuesday.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, is facing 16 charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

He will appear at the Melfort Provincial Court on Tuesday, July 10.