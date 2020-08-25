Semi and 4 other vehicles involved in 'serious' crash near Wakaw: RCMP

Emergency crews are currently working at the scene of a serious crash near Wakaw, Sask.

RCMP say four vehicles and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on a construction site located on Highway 41.

It happened around 1 p.m. CST, about eight kilometres east of Wakaw, which is about 85 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Emergency crews blocked off the highway in both directions. Drivers are being asked to plan alternate routes.

It's not clear how long the road will be closed.