Section of Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina remains closed after spring snowstorm

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina, between Indian Head and Broadview, is still closed after high winds and snow led to multiple collisions and a jack-knifed semi.

RCMP responded to multiple collisions on the road Tuesday afternoon

The Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department responded to two back-to-back jackknifed semis on Monday night. The next day, the Trans-Canada Highway was closed in Saskatchewan from Balgonie to Broadview. (Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department)

It has been shut down since Monday night after RCMP reported at least a dozen collisions due to strong winds and snow.

On Tuesday afternoon, RCMP sent another update saying there were multiple collisions and a jack-knifed semi was completely blocking the road.

CBC News has reached out to RCMP for another update.

Drivers are being reminded to check the Highway Hotline before travelling.

