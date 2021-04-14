Section of Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina remains closed after spring snowstorm

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina, between Indian Head and Broadview, is still closed.

It has been shut down since Monday night after RCMP reported at least a dozen collisions due to strong winds and snow.

On Tuesday afternoon, RCMP sent another update saying there were multiple collisions and a jack-knifed semi was completely blocking the road.

CBC News has reached out to RCMP for another update.

Drivers are being reminded to check the Highway Hotline before travelling.