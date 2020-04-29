From a league of their own to a secret love story

There's no crying in baseball but evidently there were secrets.

Tom Hanks coined the iconic phrase "There's no crying in baseball" in the Hollywood film "A league of their own."

It was the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940's when the men went to war and the women played ball.

Saskatchewan's Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel were two of more than 600 women who played in the AAGPBL which was based mainly in the American Midwest.

Donahue and Henschel played for the Peoria Redwings but the relationship they shared went beyond the diamond, and the motivation for a documentary which debuts on Netflix this week.

'A Secret Love' tells the true love story of Donahue and her partner of 71 years, Henschel, who spent most of their lives together while keeping their love a secret.

A secret they didn't even share with their families.

Pat Henschel and Terry Donahue played for the Moose Jaw Royals when they were scouted for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. (Secret Love/Netflix)

Donahue and Henschel are the great aunts of Chris Bolan from Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

They shared their secret in 2009 to Bolan, who would direct the documentary,.

"I loved them, I adored both of them, they were very important parts of my life growing up." said Bolan on the eve of the Netflix Premiere.

"We visited them and we were having lunch and they said 'We will tell you. We're gay.' and we said 'that's fine we love you, thank you for telling us'. And I think by our reaction of acceptance, suddenly the floodgates opened up and they started sharing this decades long love story dating back to the 40's."

Chris Bolan is the nephew of Donahue and Henschel and the director of 'A Secret Love' (CBC News)

Dolan remembers thinking to himself that he had never heard a love story like that between two women.

"It was in that moment, seeing how giddy they were and how happy they were this burden being lifted from their shoulders, I knew I had to do something with this that I had to make a movie."

The All-American League was looking to capture the hearts of Americans in the 1940's, starving for baseball which was all but shut down at the onset of the second world war.

The AAGPBL was determined to keep a squeaky clean image, and the mere hint of impropriety would not be tolerated.

"They called it a lip stick league, all those girls we're tremendous athletes, and at that point in the 40's being gay was taboo it was dangerous, lives were ruined." said Bolan.

Which was why Donahue and Henschel brushed off their roomate relationship to the curious as just two girls splitting rent.

"They didn't want to be identified by their sexuality but the ball players they were."

"She was the love of my life," Henschel, 91, is quoted in 'A Secret Love'. Donahue died in 2019 at the age of 93.

"I think Terry says it best in the film that love is love regardless of your sexual orientation and that's what I want people to take away." said Dolan.

Donahue and Henschel kept their secret from friends and families for six decades. (Secret Love/Netflix)

"You know it's very important for me for people to watch this film and have an emotional reaction to it. I don't want them to listen with their head, I want them to hear it with their heart. I really do believe that when we listen with our heart that's when we learn our greatest lessons and that's where the greatest change happens."