Saskatchewan

2nd woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Peri Redwood

A second person has been charged in connection with the killing of Peri Redwood, 24, last fall.

Redwood died in October 2021 in Regina

On Oct. 13, 2021, police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block Ottawa Street after a report of a dead person.  (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

On Oct. 13, 2021, Regina police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block Ottawa Street after a report of a dead person. 

An investigation by the major crimes unit lead to a first arrest in February. Officers arrested Hope Cyr, 23, of the Punnichy District on a charge of second-degree murder.

On Saturday, a second woman was arrested and charged in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Regina resident Jenell Cote is charged with second-degree murder.

Cote made her first court appearance in provincial court on Monday. 

