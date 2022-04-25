2nd woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Peri Redwood

A second person has been charged in connection with the killing of Peri Redwood, 24, last fall.

On Oct. 13, 2021, Regina police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block Ottawa Street after a report of a dead person.

An investigation by the major crimes unit lead to a first arrest in February. Officers arrested Hope Cyr, 23, of the Punnichy District on a charge of second-degree murder.

On Saturday, a second woman was arrested and charged in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Regina resident Jenell Cote is charged with second-degree murder.

Cote made her first court appearance in provincial court on Monday.