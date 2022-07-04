Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Second teenager charged with 1st-degree murder in Regina's 6th homicide of 2022

A second teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Regina's sixth homicide of 2022, the death of a boy, 14, last week.

The original suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was charged last Thursday

This investigation began last Wednesday at approximately 2:20 a.m. when police were called to an alley in the 1200 block of Rae Street.  (Trent Peppler/CBC)

A second teenage boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Regina's sixth homicide of 2022, police say.

Another boy, 15, was charged in the case last Thursday. 

This investigation began last Wednesday at approximately 2:20 a.m. when police were called to an alley in the 1200 block of Rae Street. 

When officers arrived, they found a deceased boy, 14, in the alley, as well as an injured woman, 32. She was taken to hospital by EMS. 

Late last week, a second teen was arrested in connection with the homicide. 

In addition to first-degree murder, he is charged with assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle. 

He made his first court appearance on those charges in youth court on Monday morning 

