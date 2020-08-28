Skip to Main Content
2nd person charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Mathew Bossenberry
Saskatchewan

2nd person charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Mathew Bossenberry

Regina Police have charged a second person in connection to the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.

Mathew Joseph Bossenberry was found dead in Regina on Aug. 24

CBC News ·
Two people have now been charged with second degree murder related to the death of Mathew Joseph Bossenberry (Declan Finn/CBC)

Regina Police have charged a second person in connection to the city's 10th homicide of 2020.

Police say they responded on Aug. 24 to a report of a weapons offence in the 1200 block of Cameron Street.

Mathew Joseph Bossenberry was pronounced dead on the scene.

Family and friends posted images of homicide victim Mathew Joseph Bossenberry on the 1200 block of Cameron Street in Regina.   (Declan Finn/CBC)

Police arrested 39-year-old Ryan George Chevrier on Aug. 25 and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police said continued investigation led to the arrest of a second person, 40-year-old Joshua Louis Larose of Regina, on a second-degree murder charge.

Larose is also charged with assault with a weapon and breach of probation. He made his first court appearance on Aug. 26.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now