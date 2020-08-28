2nd person charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Mathew Bossenberry
Regina Police have charged a second person in connection to the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.
Mathew Joseph Bossenberry was found dead in Regina on Aug. 24
Regina Police have charged a second person in connection to the city's 10th homicide of 2020.
Police say they responded on Aug. 24 to a report of a weapons offence in the 1200 block of Cameron Street.
Mathew Joseph Bossenberry was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police arrested 39-year-old Ryan George Chevrier on Aug. 25 and charged him with second-degree murder.
Police said continued investigation led to the arrest of a second person, 40-year-old Joshua Louis Larose of Regina, on a second-degree murder charge.
Larose is also charged with assault with a weapon and breach of probation. He made his first court appearance on Aug. 26.