2nd person charged with murder in death of T.J. 'Summer' Tanner at Regina trailer court

A second person has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 40-year-old in a Regina trailer court on Saturday.

Thirty-one-year-old Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim of Regina has been charged with second-degree murder. Earlier in the week, 29-year-old Joshua Christopher Shore of Regina was also charged with second-degree murder.

The victim has been identified as T.J. Tanner, also known as Summer. Their family told CBC on Thursday that they are not ready to speak to the media at this time due to funeral preparations and grief.

The Regina Police Service said that on Saturday at approximately 12:59 p.m. CST, police were dispatched to a home in the Glen Elm Trailer Court in east Regina after a report of an injured person.

Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim was remanded into custody on Thursday and her bail hearing will take place on May 30 at provincial court. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Police said that officers were told an adult in the home was believed to be dead. EMS pronounced the death at approximately 1:07 p.m. CST.

Upon further investigation, police determined it to be a homicide.

Shore made his first court appearance in provincial court Tuesday afternoon. Okemaysim made her first appearance at the same court on Thursday morning.

She was remanded into custody and her bail hearing is scheduled for May 30 at provincial court.

Tanner's death is Regina's third of 2023. Police say the investigation is ongoing.