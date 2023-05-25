Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan·New

2nd person charged with murder in death of T.J. 'Summer' Tanner at Regina trailer court

A second person has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 40-year-old in a Regina trailer court on Saturday.

Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim and Joshua Christopher Shore of Regina charged with 2nd-degree murder

Laura Sciarpelletti · CBC News ·
The provincial court wall and sign in Regina.
Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim made her first court appearance on second-degree murder and failing to comply with a probation order charges at provincial court in Regina on Thursday. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

A second person has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 40-year-old in a Regina trailer court on Saturday.

Thirty-one-year-old Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim of Regina has been charged with second-degree murder. Earlier in the week, 29-year-old Joshua Christopher Shore of Regina was also charged with second-degree murder.

The victim has been identified as T.J. Tanner, also known as Summer. Their family told CBC on Thursday that they are not ready to speak to the media at this time due to funeral preparations and grief. 

The Regina Police Service said that on Saturday at approximately 12:59 p.m. CST, police were dispatched to a home in the Glen Elm Trailer Court in east Regina after a report of an injured person.

A grey court building with flags blowing in the wind.
Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim was remanded into custody on Thursday and her bail hearing will take place on May 30 at provincial court.  (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Police said that officers were told an adult in the home was believed to be dead. EMS pronounced the death at approximately 1:07 p.m. CST.

Upon further investigation, police determined it to be a homicide.

Shore made his first court appearance in provincial court Tuesday afternoon. Okemaysim made her first appearance at the same court on Thursday morning.

She was remanded into custody and her bail hearing is scheduled for May 30 at provincial court.

Tanner's death is Regina's third of 2023. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Laura Sciarpelletti

Journalist & Radio Columnist

Laura is a journalist for CBC Saskatchewan. She is also the community reporter for CBC's virtual road trip series Land of Living Stories and host of the arts and culture radio column Queen City Scene Setter, which airs on CBC's The Morning Edition. Laura previously worked for CBC Vancouver. Some of her former work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, NYLON Magazine, VICE Canada and The Tyee. Laura specializes in human interest, arts and environmental coverage. She holds a master of journalism degree from the University of British Columbia. Follow Laura on Twitter: @MeLaura. Send her news tips at laura.sciarpelletti@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now