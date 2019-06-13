Skip to Main Content
Evidence doesn't support story about 2nd victim in alleged Regina kidnapping, police say
Regina police now believe there was never a second teenager involved in an alleged abduction described to them earlier this month.

CBC News ·
Regina police are investigating an alleged kidnapping from earlier this month, but now say the evidence "does not support the existence of a second teenage male victim." (Submitted by the Regina Police Service)

Regina police say there's no good evidence a second teenager was involved in an alleged abduction described to them earlier this month.

Police previously said they were told by a 17-year-old male that he and another unidentified teenage male were kidnapped at gunpoint and driven out of Regina by a man and a woman.

The alleged abductions happened on the 1000 block of Elphinstone Street on June 6.

But further investigation into the incident doesn't support the existence of a second teenager, police said Thursday.

"There are no reports of missing persons that match the abduction report and no other indications that validate the claim that there is a second unknown male youth in connection to this case," a news release issued by the Regina Police Service said. "This discrepancy and other inconsistencies are being addressed, and the investigation is continuing."

Police said they do not believe there is a safety risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

