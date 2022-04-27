Fire at Moose Jaw landfill was 2nd in less than a month

The Moose Jaw Fire Department responded to a fire at the city's landfill Monday evening.

Fire crews were called at approximately 9:50 p.m. CST. They were able to contain the fire.

In a news release Tuesday, the city said crews remained on scene until approximately 2:50 a.m. CST. There was no damage to any on-site equipment.

So far the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The cause of the April 25 landfill fire remains under investigation. (Moose Jaw Fire Department)

This is the second fire at the landfill this month. On April 6, a fire began at approximately 8:30 p.m. CST. Landfill staff were able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to the city. There were no injuries and the landfill sustained minimal damage.

The city said the cause of the April 7 fire was determined to be a discarded lithium ion battery.

The city of Moose Jaw is reminding residents to not dispose of electronics, batteries or hazardous chemicals at the landfill. Furthermore, customers are asked to not smoke or dispose of cigarettes at the landfill.