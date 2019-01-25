Sask. man in fatal car crash charged with second-degree murder of woman in other vehicle

A man involved in a fatal highway crash near Maple Creek, Sask., in October is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of the woman in the other vehicle.

Ronald Plummer, 56, has been charged in the death of 50-year-old Lesa Zoerb. Both the accused and the victim lived in Maple Creek.

RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21, two kilometres north of Maple Creek at 7:59 p.m. CST on Oct. 7, 2018. Zoerb was pronounced dead at the scene. Plummer sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported via air ambulance to Regina. Both Zoerb and Plummer were alone in their vehicles.

RCMP said they became aware of an assault earlier in the day while investigating the crash. Plummer is now also charged with aggravated assault.

He will appear in provincial court in Saskatoon on Friday.

Zoerb worked at the Okimaw Ochi Healing Lodge near Maple Creek. The Correctional Service of Canada wrote this days after her death on their Facebook page:

"It is with extreme sadness and heavy hearts that we advise you of the death of one of our employees while in the line of duty. Lesa Zoerb, an employee from Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge, was killed in a motor vehicle accident on October 7th while returning from supervising an offender at the hospital. Our most sincere condolences and prayers go out to Lesa's family, friends and colleagues during this very difficult time."