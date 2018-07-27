RCMP lay 2nd-degree murder charge following Shellbrook man's death

RCMP have charged a 32-year-old woman with second-degree murder, after finding a man dead in a residence in Shellbrook last month.

Danielle Molodie Lidguerre was arrested without incident on July 27. She's scheduled to appear in court in Prince Albert on Monday morning.

RCMP were called to a residence in Shellbrook for a complaint of an assault on the afternoon of June 30. Police found Lindsay Arthur Voyer, 31, deceased inside the residence.

The RCMP's major crimes unit north was called in to assist with the homicide investigation, leading to the arrest and charge of Lidguerre.