2nd-degree murder charges laid in connection to missing P.A. man found dead last year

Prince Albert police have charged a 33-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dylan Chretien.

Chretien, then 30, was last seen on Oct. 27, 2019. Human remains located near Prince Albert on Dec. 4, 2019, were identified as Chretien's.

Police did not reveal a cause, but said Chretien's death was a result of foul play.

On Wednesday, police said a 33-year-old man who was on remand for unrelated court matters was charged in connection to Chretien's death.

The man, who police did not name, is set to make his first court appearance by phone on Thursday.