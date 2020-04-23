$6.75M road being built in Sask.'s far north to link Hatchet Lake and Wollaston Lake to Highway 905

After years of efforts, Saskatchewan's far north is getting a seasonal road.

The Hatchet Lake Denesuline Nation said Thursday that construction was underway on the 102-kilometre, $6.75-million project.

When finished, the seasonal road will connect the communities of Hatchet Lake and Wollaston Lake to Highway 905.

"This is tremendous news for our community and we greatly welcome to see both levels of government invest the dollars," Hatchet Lake Denesuline Nation Chief Bart Tsannie said in a news release.

The community has long relied on air or barge transportation for freight and passengers, he said.

Tsannie said the economic benefits the road will bring are a welcome bonus.

The project will be done by Points Athabasca Contracting LP, which is partially owned by Hatchet Lake Denesuline Nation. An info sheet accompanying Tuesday's release said a majority of the equipment and labourers are expected to come from Hatchet Lake and Wollaston Lake.

The work includes designing and constructing the road, along with tree and rock removal beforehand. The seasonal road will be available for use in the winter months, with plans in place to eventually construct an all-weather road.

"This important work will get vehicles off the open ice of Wollaston Lake, while providing one to two more months of overland access each year," Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways and Infrastructure Greg Ottenbreit said.

The federal government, through Indigenous Services Canada, will contribute $6.5 million to the project over two years, while the province contributed $250,000 and will cover the maintenance costs of the road for an additional $250,000 per year.

The government of Saskatchewan first announced the construction of an all-weather road in 2008.

Once the project is complete, the road will be open to passenger and freight traffic, with a 70-kilometre-an-hour speed limit.