Sears-shaped void at Cornwall Centre in Regina to be partially filled soon

The Cornwall Centre in Regina may have some of its largest empty space occupied later in 2020, years after retail giant Sears left the building in 2017.

Ardene and Urban Planet are two businesses scheduled to open some time in the spring in the space Sears had formerly occupied, according to Doug Bailey, retail manager for the Cornwall Centre.

"It's exciting for Cornwall Centre," Bailey said Tuesday.

"It's exciting for us to take down the construction walls, open it up and in the future, have the ability to have some retail operating in that area again."

The two stores will take up 60,000 square feet of space in the mall, with Urban Planet (45,000 sq ft.) making its home on the second floor and Ardene (15,000 sq ft.) on the ground level.

Sears had a combined footprint of 125,000 sq ft. prior to closing its Cornwall Mall location. The building is seeking tenants for the remaining space available, Bailey said.

Two other businesses are slated moving into the mall, as well.

Eclipse, a women's clothing store, will open on the second level, neighbouring The Source. Gong Cha Bubble Tea will sling its wares next to the store Laura Secord, also on the second level.