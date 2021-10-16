2 Sask. boaters still missing after weeks of searching

One of three boaters who went missing at Wollaston Lake, Sask., earlier this month was found dead, but the other two have not been located yet.

Wollaston Lake is about 700 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

RCMP say three boaters, two men and one woman, were reported overdue to police on Oct. 13.

One of the men had left Wollaston Lake to pick up the other two boaters at a barge landing earlier that day. All three were expected to return two and a half hours later, but they didn't, RCMP said in a news release.

One of the men was found dead in the water three days later.

Police are still searching for the other two and say their search has now become reactive. That means officers will do targeted searches as they discover new information.

RCMP thanked rescue teams and community volunteers for their help in trying to find the boaters.

Anyone who sees anything of interest, such as clothing in the water, is asked to report it to police.