Searchers recover 1 body after 3 snowmobilers missing in Grandmother's Bay area

Searchers have recovered the body of one of three missing snowmobilers in the Grandmother's Bay area.

The group left the northern Saskatchewan community on two snowmobiles Saturday night. They were reportedly on their way to Stanley Mission.

RCMP say ice conditions are currently poor due to the thawing and spring weather. They say there is concern that the snowmobilers and their sleds may have broken through the ice.

Snowmobile tracks were reported by Grandmother's Bay Search and Rescue going into open water outside of Grandmother's Bay.

A woman who was part of the group was found dead in the water Monday.

Searchers continue to look for 26-year-old Richard McKenzie and 38-year-old Cindy Roberts.