Search for teen who went missing while swimming near Buffalo Pound Prov. Park continues

RCMP, Moose Jaw Search and Rescue, family and friends continue to search for a teen who went missing Friday while swimming near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

Moose Jaw RCMP say a male aged 15 to 17 was swept out into the water by wind and waves around 5:30 p.m. CST Friday at Barney's Beach, near the provincial park.

RCMP say five teenagers were walking and swimming when one of them swept out and could not immediately be found.

At the time, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park had southeastern winds at 40 kilometres per hour, gusting to 59 km/h, according to data from The Weather Network.

The search is taking place in the North Grove area, across the lake from Buffalo Pound Provincial Park. (Sam Maciag/CBC News)

The search is taking place in the North Grove area, across the lake from Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

The public is asked to avoid Barney's Beach and to respect all direction given by first responders in the area.