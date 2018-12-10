Search expands to rural areas for missing University of Regina student

Regina police have expanded search efforts for 19-year-old Promise "Max" Chukwudum, who was reported missing nearly a month ago.

Chukwudum, an international student from Nigeria attending the University of Regina, was last seen in the early morning hours in the Marshal Crescent area of Regina on Nov. 17.

Police have started aerial searches in Regina and surrounding rural areas according to a news release issued on Monday.

Police noted temperatures on Nov. 17 dropped into the -20s overnight.

Investigators are still treating the search as a missing persons case and "must consider that Chukwudum left the residence on Marshall Crescent, on foot, and may have entered a building or some other structure to shelter from the cold," stated the news release.

They are also considering the possibility that someone offered Chukwudum a ride home that night.

Police asked residents between the Transcona and Whitmore Park neighbourhoods to search their properties and buildings on their properties for any sign of Chukwudum.

Friends and family, including Chukwudum's father and sister, participated in a search for the missing man on Saturday in Wascana Park.

"Promise is the second of five siblings and joined his older sister last year to pursue their degrees in Canada," a statement from the family read.

The family statement said Chukwudum is studying for a computer science degree and plans to pursue a future in business and technology.

Regina police said in their release they have been in constant communication with Chukwudum's family through the search process.