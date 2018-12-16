Search party expanding to west Regina for missing student

The search continues for Promise 'Max' Chukwudum nearly a month after he went missing.

A search party will be combing fields and properties around Rambler Park, near the Italian Club, on 13th Avenue on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from a spokesperson for the family.

Chukwudum, a 19-year-old rugby player and computer science student at the University of Regina, was last seen near Marshall Crescent in Regina's Normanview area on Nov. 17.

Numerous rallies and searches have been held since he went missing. Police recently announced they would be performing aerial searches in Regina and surrounding areas.

Chukwudum's father travelled to Regina from Nigeria to help with the search. Chukwudum's sister has been organizing and speaking at events to help find her brother.

Chukwudum came to Regina in 2017 as an international student.

Regina residents are asked to search their properties and buildings on their property for any sign of him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

Sunday's search is being held from 2:00 - 4:30 p.m. CST.