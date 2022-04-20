The search for a missing five-year-old Saskatchewan boy has entered its 16th day.

Frank Young was last seen outside his home on the Red Earth Cree Nation, 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, on the afternoon of April 19. He was also seen at a playground in the northern part of the community.

At the time Young was living with his aunt and uncle. The boy's parents live at the Shoal Lake Cree Nation.

Carrot River RCMP provided an update on Wednesday. They said the community and area around it has been searched extensively.

All tips have been investigated, although none have led to Young's whereabouts, according to Inspector Murray Chamberlin with the RCMP's North District Management Team. He spoke on behalf of Carrot River RCMP.

"Our focus now will be to move our searchers toward the water. Now that the river is open, we have the opportunity to do that safely," said Chamberlin.

Over the next few weeks, the Saskatchewan RCMP will be using boats and other methods to search the Carrot River for any sign of Young.

"We continue to encourage the public to share any information about Frank's whereabouts. Anyone who has information or who finds items of interest, such as clothing that seems to be out of place, should contact the Carrot River RCMP immediately," said Chamberlin.

"We remain committed to locating Frank."

Chamberlin said search areas are decided based on the probability of how far a five-year-old could travel. While those areas have been thoroughly searched, they continue to be looked at.

As for the ground search, Chamberlin said the snow pack is decreasing significantly with the recent warm weather. However, this has led to some complications, as some areas are flooded.

"Every search is unique and has to be continually assessed. We'll search until we're confident we've exhausted all investigative opportunities."