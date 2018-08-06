Search expands for missing 63-year-old man in Grasslands National Park

The search for a missing 63-year-old man in Grasslands National Park, Saskatchewan, expanded on Monday.

Don Stoliker, 63, who expressed his intent to hike the 80-kilometre loop of the Ecotour Road, was seen outside the southern boundary of Grassland's west block on Aug. 1 around 3:30 p.m. CST. The search began at his last known location on Aug. 2 and has expanded over the last four days.

Donald Stoliker, 63, was last seen Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. CST. (Submitted) Parks Canada said in a statement Monday that the "focus of today's operations is on areas outside the park's southern boundary in the Rural Municipality of Val Marie." A helicopter has also been brought in to assist the search.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Stoliker had not been found. Over the past four days, search efforts have involved Parks Canada staff, RCMP, volunteers and a fixed-wing aircraft from the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA). Searches were carried out on foot, by vehicle, in the air and on horseback.

Stoliker is described as having a slight build and short dark hair, flecked with grey. He wears glasses and walks with a slight limp.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and faded blue jeans, and was carrying a small light-coloured backpack with a sleeping roll attached.