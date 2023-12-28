Scrapyard fire north of Regina still burning, but remains under control: officials

A fire at a scrapyard north of Regina is continuing to burn and officials with Regina Fire and Protective Services say it will "take time" before its fully extinguished.

Fire officials are scheduled to hold an update on the fire for media Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Wheat City Metals, a scrapyard at 2881 Pasqua St. N., at 12:46 p.m. CST, on Thursday.

Initial concerns about the situation were resolved once crews were able to secure a water source, the city said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Oily black and grey smoke continued to shoot into the air on Thursday as crews used a crane to shoot water onto the blaze.

Firefighters and workers at Wheat City Metals attempt to put out a large fire at the scrapyard located in the industrial park north of Regina on Dec. 28, 2023. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Throughout the afternoon heavy machinery was being used to shift pieces of scrap away from the flames.

Officials said there is no threat to the surrounding area and air quality is being monitored. No injuries have been reported.

Some members of the public chose to stop by the blaze to take pictures and video of the firefighting efforts and the plume of smoke drifting to the north.

WATCH | Fire at Regina scrap metal yard could continue to burn for days: Fire at Regina scrap metal yard could continue to burn for days Duration 3:21 Fire officials say a huge fire that erupted Dec. 28 at Wheat City Metals just north of Regina is contained, but could continue to burn for days.

On Friday, officials said the fire remains contained to the area it started in.

"Full extinguishment will take time and we thank the public for remaining clear of the scene while crews work," Regina fire posted on social media.

Although the scrapyard and much of the industrial park function in the Rural Municipality of Sherwood, it has a longstanding service agreement with the City of Regina.