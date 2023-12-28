Content
Saskatchewan

Scrapyard fire north of Regina still burning, but remains under control: officials

Officials have not released the cause of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials scheduled to hold media update on the blaze Friday afternoon

Alexander Quon · CBC News ·
A large fire in a scrap metal yard billows a lot of heavy smoke.
A fire at Wheat City Metals north of Regina was still burning Thursday afternoon. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

A fire at a scrapyard north of Regina is continuing to burn and officials with Regina Fire and Protective Services say it will "take time" before its fully extinguished.

Fire officials are scheduled to hold an update on the fire for media Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Wheat City Metals, a scrapyard at 2881 Pasqua St. N., at 12:46 p.m. CST, on Thursday.

Initial concerns about the situation were resolved once crews were able to secure a water source, the city said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Oily black and grey smoke continued to shoot into the air on Thursday as crews used a crane to shoot water onto the blaze.

A plume of dark smoke climbs from a fire as firefighters shoot water onto the flames climbing up a scrap heap.
Firefighters and workers at Wheat City Metals attempt to put out a large fire at the scrapyard located in the industrial park north of Regina on Dec. 28, 2023. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Throughout the afternoon heavy machinery was being used to shift pieces of scrap away from the flames.

Officials said there is no threat to the surrounding area and air quality is being monitored. No injuries have been reported.

Some members of the public chose to stop by the blaze to take pictures and video of the firefighting efforts and the plume of smoke drifting to the north.

WATCH | Fire at Regina scrap metal yard could continue to burn for days: 

Fire at Regina scrap metal yard could continue to burn for days

16 hours ago
Duration 3:21
Fire officials say a huge fire that erupted Dec. 28 at Wheat City Metals just north of Regina is contained, but could continue to burn for days.

On Friday, officials said the fire remains contained to the area it started in.

"Full extinguishment will take time and we thank the public for remaining clear of the scene while crews work," Regina fire posted on social media.

Although the scrapyard and much of the industrial park function in the Rural Municipality of Sherwood, it has a longstanding service agreement with the City of Regina.

