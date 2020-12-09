Sask. government targets scrap metal theft with new legislation

The Saskatchewan government has passed new legislation that puts further restrictions on scrap metal transactions, in an effort to curb metal theft.

The Pawned Property (Recording) Amendment Act restricts cash transactions, and requires scrap metal dealers to obtain and record identification and transaction information from customers. Similar to pawn transactions, that information can be sent to police.

People under the age of 18 will also no longer be allowed to be part of scrap metal transactions.

"Police services, farmers, and businesses in Saskatchewan have told us about the dangerous growth of metal theft," Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said in a Wednesday news release.

"This legislation will serve as a valuable tool for police when working to reduce this type of crime, which is often specifically targeted at rural property owners."

Rural property owners tend to be disproportionately impacted to this type of crime, because their properties are isolated, giving thieves less chance of being caught, the release added.

SaskPower has also had to deal with people stealing various wiring from electrical substations in recent years. In May 2016, $9,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from the Crown corporation.

Stealing metal such as copper wire can damage systems like electrical lines or transportation infrastructure, the province's news release said.

New tools to fight auto theft: SGI minister

The provincial government also amended legislation in a way that will give police more jurisdiction in laying charges often tied to auto theft.

The Traffic Safety Amendment Act will allow police to ticket and fine people who use a fake document in the sale or registration of a motor vehicle, alter information on a bill of sale or a vehicle identification number in any way, clone a vehicle identification number, or knowingly offer or sell a stolen motor vehicle, a news release said.

Right now, police must investigate and charge someone under the Criminal Code for fraud in such offences. The amendments would allow police to issue a summary offence ticket and fine for those offences, without requiring Criminal Code proceedings, the release said.

"These amendments will ensure that law enforcement has the necessary tools to reduce auto-theft, and keep Saskatchewan residents safe," Don Morgan, the minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, said in the release.

Further amendments to the legislation include the requirement of a standardized bill of sale to be submitted for all private vehicles sales in Saskatchewan, the release said, adding such bills will make it tougher for people to commit fraud.