Scotty roars again as the Royal Saskatchewan Museum reopens its doors

At 10 a.m. on Friday, after months of silence, Sarah Schafer heard Scotty the Tyrannosaurus rex roar again inside the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina.

The low rumbling sound echoed through the museum and warmed the visitor experience supervisor's heart.

"To hear that roar echoing through the building again, it feels like we're back," Schafer said.

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum closed earlier this year due to COVID-19.

Museums were allowed to resume operations earlier this month as part of Saskatchewan's reopening strategy.

Schafer said the first people through the door were a mother and her son, who was wearing a T. rex shirt, hat and mask. She said the boy's mother explained he had wanted to see Scotty for months.

She estimated at least 60 people had already been into the museum by 1 p.m. on Friday, three hours after it opened.

For Schafer, seeing the museum teeming with life again feels excellent.

"It was eerie when [the museum] was closed," Schafer told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"It feels more normal now, to have people inside, especially the kids. Having the kids come back and be inside makes things feel so much more normal."

The museum had hosted some online activities but seeing people's reactions was a completely different experience for Schafer, who missed the face-to-face interactions she got with patrons before the pandemic.

Schafer said mask use and physical distancing requirements are in place at the museum.

Visitors will be asked to provide contact information when they enter the building.

Visitors are also asked to enter the building on the Wascana Park side (south) of the building and exit through the doors that lead to the corner of Albert Street and College Avenue (north).