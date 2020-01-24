Scotty returns: Eastend's T. Rex Discovery Centre to reopen Saturday
New upgrades include an interactive 'paleo-lab'
Families and fossil fans can rejoice. The dinosaur museum in the town of Eastend, Sask., will be back in business beginning Saturday.
The T. Rex Discovery Centre has been an important tourist draw for the area. It has a big section devoted to Scotty the famous T. Rex, whose skeleton was discovered in the area nearly 30 years ago.
The pandemic shortened the 2020 season, but the museum made some upgrades during the downtime. Among them is an interactive "paleo-lab," where people can discover what it's like to be a paleontologist.
The museum has also opened up its research lab so visitors can learn from an actual paleontologist.
"The Cypress Hills have so much to offer, and has always been a special place for my family and I," said Dean Bauche, the centre's new program supervisor, in a statement.
"We are excited to welcome visitors back for a safe and enjoyable experience in the home of the largest T. rex in the world."
Visitors are being asked to wear masks, physical distance and to stay home if they are not feeling well. The T. Rex Discovery Centre will be limiting visitors to 30 people at a time.
Eastend is about 320 kilometres southwest of Regina.
