Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Scotty returns: Eastend's T. Rex Discovery Centre to reopen Saturday

Families and fossil fans can rejoice. The dinosaur museum in the town of Eastend, Sask., will be back in business beginning Saturday.

New upgrades include an interactive 'paleo-lab'

Laura Sciarpelletti · CBC News ·
The king carnivore was discovered in the badlands just outside Eastend, Sask., in 1991. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Families and fossil fans can rejoice. The dinosaur museum in the town of Eastend, Sask., will be back in business beginning Saturday.

The T. Rex Discovery Centre has been an important tourist draw for the area. It has a big section devoted to Scotty the famous T. Rex, whose skeleton was discovered in the area nearly 30 years ago.

The pandemic shortened the 2020 season, but the museum made some upgrades during the downtime. Among them is an interactive "paleo-lab," where people can discover what it's like to be a paleontologist.

The museum has also opened up its research lab so visitors can learn from an actual paleontologist. 

"The Cypress Hills have so much to offer, and has always been a special place for my family and I," said Dean Bauche, the centre's new program supervisor, in a statement.

"We are excited to welcome visitors back for a safe and enjoyable experience in the home of the largest T. rex in the world."

Visitors are being asked to wear masks, physical distance and to stay home if they are not feeling well. The T. Rex Discovery Centre will be limiting visitors to 30 people at a time.

Eastend is about 320 kilometres southwest of Regina.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Laura Sciarpelletti

Reporter

Laura is a reporter and associate producer for CBC Saskatchewan. She is also the community reporter for CBC's virtual road trip series Land of Living Stories. Laura previously worked for CBC Vancouver. Some of her former work has appeared in The Globe and Mail, NYLON Magazine, VICE Canada and The Tyee. Follow Laura on Twitter: @MeLaura. Send her news tips at laura.sciarpelletti@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now