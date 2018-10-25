Scotties Tournament of Hearts to return to Moose Jaw in 2020
Moose Jaw last hosted in 2015
The national women's curling championship will return to Moose Jaw, Sask., in February 2020.
The Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be played at Mosaic Place from Feb. 14-23 that year, Curling Canada said Thursday in a release. Moose Jaw last served as host of the annual event in 2015.
"Curling and Saskatchewan go hand in hand and we saw first-hand in 2015 how Moose Jaw supports the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, so I know this was an easy decision for Curling Canada's events team," said Curling Canada board chair Maureen Miller.
"Mosaic Place is a superb facility and there is a dedicated group of volunteers and fans in Moose Jaw who will make the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts an overwhelming success."
The 4,500-seat arena was also home to curling's Canada Cup in 2012.
The 2019 Scotties is set for Feb. 16-24 in Sydney, N.S.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.