Pickup truck registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after police say driver fails sobriety test

A pickup truck registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded in British Columbia last week after the driver, who was not the premier, allegedly failed a roadside sobriety test.

Vancouver Police said it stopped the Chevrolet Silverado with Saskatchewan plates just before 1 a.m. on Thursday for allegedly running a red light. The driver, a 28-year-old man, had a Saskatchewan driver's licence.

The traffic stop occurred near Robson and Burrard streets in Vancouver. The officers who conducted the traffic stop had no information to suggest the vehicle was stolen.

Vancouver Police Department officers "conducted an impaired driving investigation, which resulted in the driver failing a roadside sobriety test and being issued an automatic 90-day driving suspension under the Motor Vehicle Act," Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.

The truck was impounded for 30 days and the driver was also ticketed for the red-light violation.

Addison was unable to confirm the identity of the driver since no criminal charges have been laid.

The office of the premier confirmed the vehicle was registered to Moe but would not comment further on it, calling it a "personal matter."

Moe was present at the Legislative Assembly in Regina on Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday morning.

