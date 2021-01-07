Sask. Premier Scott Moe calls attack on U.S. Capitol 'an affront' to democratic values

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is speaking out after Wednesday's riots in Washington D.C.

On Wednesday, rioters stormed the United States Capitol building to disrupt a vote officially certifying Joe Biden as the country's next president.

Four people died in the protests, including one woman who was shot as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol.

News footage sent shock waves around the world, as images of angry rioters filled the airwaves.

In Saskatchewan, Premier Moe decried the protests on social media, calling them deeply disturbing.

"The United States of America is Canada's closest ally and has been a beacon of freedom and democracy for generations," he wrote.

"The events that occurred today in Washington D.C. were deeply disturbing and nothing short of an affront to the democratic values that we hold sacred."

Moe's comments received more than 100 responses on Facebook. They ranged from criticizing Moe not speaking out during the Black Lives Matter protests to criticism of the federal government.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark also spoke out on Twitter, highlighting pictures of quotes he had photographed during an earlier visit to to the Capitol building.