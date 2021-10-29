Sask. Premier takes heat for call he made to leader of group opposing COVID-19 health measures

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is taking heat for a lengthy phone call he made to the leader of a group that opposes COVID-19 public health measures and frequently posts links questioning vaccine effectiveness.

According to Nadine Ness, founder of Unified Grassroots, Moe called her up on Dec. 3 and they spoke for quite a while and had a "productive" chat.

She said the premier's call followed several failed attempts to reach him.

A spokesperson for Moe confirmed the phone call took place.

"I'm surprised he didn't brush me off to be honest," Ness said in a video posted to YouTube.

On its website, the Unified Grassroots says its mission is to "spread unity and love ... regardless of vaccination status."

That mission took the form of a failed court application in October aimed at overturning the province's vaccination policy, which requires people to provide proof of full vaccination to enter many spaces, including restaurants, gyms and cinemas.

The Unified Grassroots, along with the People's Party of Canada and Concerned Citizens, argued proof of vaccination violated their charter rights.

The Court of Queen's Bench threw out the application.

Moe's call to the leader of a group challenging COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine legitimacy angered Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili.

"This is a premier who has continually pandered to extremists. Pandered to those who are against vaccines, against public health measures," Meili told reporters outside of the Legislative Assembly Monday.

"And that's how we wound up with the worst fourth wave in the entire country. Hundreds of people have lost their lives from his attitude. And this certainly doesn't indicate that he's learned a thing."

Saskatchewan recorded its deadliest month of the pandemic in October 2021, logging the highest death rate per 100,000 people of any province in Canada.

The province's COVID-19 infection rate started to climb after the government removed several public health measures in July, including lifting mask mandates and removing gathering limits.

By October, Saskatchewan was recording hundreds of new COVID-19 infections daily.

The province was forced to postpone thousands of surgeries and therapies as the government grappled with a health-care system collapsing under the weight of COVID-19.

During this time, ICU patients were transferred to Ontario as Saskatchewan's ICU units reached capacity.

The military was flown in to support the health-care system and just left this past week.

"When we've had patients and health-care workers coming into this House, he hasn't met with them," Meili said, referring to the Legislative Assembly.

"He's often turned his back on them when we're asking questions or introducing them. And then when you get this radical extremist group, a group that's been promoting anti-vaccine messages, suddenly he drops everything and has loads of time for them."

Moe did not make himself available to answer questions about his call with Ness.

Instead, government spokesperson Matthew Glover emailed a statement that said Moe routinely returns calls from people who have differing views on the government's policies to control COVID-19.

"Some think the public health measures have gone too far while other (sic) believe they have not gone far enough," the email stated.

As of Dec. 6, 931 people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19, according to the province's website.