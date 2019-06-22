Despite saying he couldn't, Sask. premier attends Saskatoon Pride for 1st time

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has attended his first Pride parade.

Moe participated in the Saskatoon Pride Festival parade held on Saturday, along with some other Saskatchewan Party MLAs.

Moe originally said he had a scheduling conflict and he could not attend the Regina or Saskatoon parades. He missed the events in 2018 as well.

Moe's press secretary, Jim Billington, said in a statement there was a change in Moe's schedule that allowed him to travel to Saskatoon from his constituency of Rosthern-Shellbrook.

His appearance marks the first time a Saskatchewan Party premier has participated in a Pride parade.

"It's a fabulous parade and it's a great day," he said.

"We're here ... just to ensure that everyone here knows that the government of Saskatchewan supports all the people in this great province."

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili previously took to Twitter to say that no Saskatchewan Party leader has attended a Pride parade.

Meili said that sent the wrong message about how the province values LBGTQ people.