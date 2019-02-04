Sask. premier announces more cash coming for cities, towns
Premier Scott Moe says a pool of provincial money for towns and cities is to grow by $10 million next year.
Pool will sit at $251M in 2019-20
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a pool of provincial money for towns and cities is to grow by $10 million next year.
That will bring the amount budgeted by the government for 2019-20 to $251 million.
The government attributes the increase to a recalculation of its municipal revenue-sharing formula, which was reviewed last year.
Moe says the adjusted formula recognizes the current fiscal reality while remaining predictable, sustainable and transparent.
Moe announced the change in a speech to the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association's annual meeting in Saskatoon.
The convention runs until Wednesday and will feature a question-and-answer session with municipal leaders and provincial cabinet members.
