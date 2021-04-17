Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Premier says Sask.'s health-care workers 'quite busy,' won't be sent to Ontario

The comments from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe came after Ontario Premier Doug Ford requested health-care workers be sent east to help in his province’s COVID-19 fight.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford requested help from other provinces on Friday morning

CBC News ·
Premier Scott Moe says he received Ontario Premier Doug Ford's request for health-care workers, but said they were busy here in Saskatchewan. (CBC)

Saskatchewan's premier says health-care workers in Saskatchewan will stay put for the time being.

The comments from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe came after Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a request on Friday for Saskatchewan to send health-care workers east, to help in his province's COVID-19 fight.

Moe prefaced his answer by saying he and Ford recently engaged in numerous discussions on a variety of challenges they've faced since the COVID-19 pandemic started over a year ago.

"With respect to any conversations around requests for health-care workers from Saskatchewan to possibly go to Ontario, right now — and this was conveyed — our Saskatchewan health-care workers are quite busy here at the moment," Moe said on Friday. 

He said health-care workers across Saskatchewan are already providing a variety of services here and the capacity currently doesn't exist to send them to other provinces.

When asked if Ford understood the COVID-19 situation in Saskatchewan, Moe said he didn't want to speak on his fellow premier's behalf, but said he felt Ford was looking at the challenges Ontario faces and trying to find a solution. 

Amid rising cases, the Canadian Medical Association issued a plea on Friday for a number of "unprecedented" measures to address rising COVID-19 numbers in many provinces across the country.

In a news release, the association said it wants to see a marshalling of national resources, national collaboration between provinces and territories, and more restrictive public health measures.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now