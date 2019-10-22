Premier Scott Moe now receiving protection from RCMP security detail

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe now has a dedicated RCMP security detail.

"This decision was made following an evaluation of ongoing risks where it was determined that security measures in place for the Premier of Saskatchewan needed to be strengthened and that a small protective detail was necessary for the security of the Premier," said Jim Billington, press secretary to the premier.

Billington said the security arrangement is similar to a "majority of Canada's provincial premiers." It started this month.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have security details. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister does not.

Previous Saskatchewan premiers Brad Wall, Lorne Calvert and Roy Romanow did not have dedicated security.

Billington did not say if a specific threat prompted the change.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this matter, no further details will be provided," he said.

He said the provision will be part of the government's Provincial Policing Services Agreement between the Ministry of Corrections and Policing and the RCMP. He did not disclose the cost to taxpayers.