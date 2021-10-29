Sask. Premier says province will end proof of vaccine policy in 'not-too-distant future'

According to Saskatchewan's premier, the province will end the current proof of negative test and proof of vaccination policy "in the not-too-distant future."

Scott Moe made this announcement in a message on Twitter in connection with rallies being held across the country against a federal policy that requires truck drivers entering Canada from the United States to be fully vaccinated.

This is the second time within a week that the premier of Saskatchewan has made a public comment about the potential removal of the provincial proof of vaccination policy in the near future.

Earlier this week, Moe told a CJME/CKOM radio host that he thought requiring proof of vaccination had "for the most part run its course."

"It increased our vaccination rates tremendously, but I think we're getting to a point now where those that are not vaccinated likely aren't going to get vaccinated," he said in a chat Wednesday with radio host John Gormley.

According to the premier, the province needs to "have a discussion" about proof of vaccination requirements "sometime this month."

In response to Moe's comments on Wednesday, Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine said on Thursday he was surprised by this message.

"This is really not the time to be talking about lifting proof of vaccination policy," said the professor of community health and epidemiology from the University of Saskatchewan.

Other COVID-19 restrictions and policies have already been dropped recently.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan government announced its self-isolation policy was changing for people who test positive to five days regardless of vaccination status. The province has also removed the requirement for residents to self-isolate if they are a close contact.

Saskatchewan's public health orders, including mandatory masking, proof of vaccination and mandates for government workers, are set to expire on Feb. 28.

Today, trucker rallies are being held at many locations across the country, including on Parliament Hill in Ottawa and in various communities in Saskatchewan. <br><br>Here is my message to Saskatchewan and Canadian truckers: <a href="https://t.co/LifQ2FK23b">pic.twitter.com/LifQ2FK23b</a> —@PremierScottMoe

In Moe's statement on Saturday, the premier voiced his support for the rallies' call to end the federal mandates for unvaccinated truckers.

"Vaccination is not reducing transmission," said Moe.

"An unvaccinated trucker does not pose any greater risk of transmission than a vaccinated trucker."