Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tested positive on a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 on Thursday, the day after appearing at an in-person news conference about the COVID situation in the province.

Moe's press secretary, Julie Leggott, said in an email that Moe has been routinely using rapid antigen testing to monitor for COVID-19. She said he isn't experiencing any symptoms, despite his positive test.

I tested positive this morning for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. <br><br>I’m feeling fine, but will be self-isolating and working from home for the next five days. <a href="https://t.co/RCXIbzp5nj">pic.twitter.com/RCXIbzp5nj</a> —@PremierScottMoe

Moe's last negative test was Sunday evening, Leggott said.

Both Moe and provincial chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab were present at Wednesday's news conference at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

Shahab kept his mask on while speaking, but Moe repeatedly removed his mask to speak or answer questions from reporters.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe removing his mask during a news conference on Wednesday, alongside chief medical health officer Saqib Shahab, discussing the province's COVID-19 situation. (CBC News)

"All those in attendance [at the news conference] should self-monitor and rapid test, and all close contacts within the past 48 hours have been notified in accordance with public health's guidance," Leggott's email said.

Leggott said Moe has "followed all COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the public health order," and will be isolating at home for five days, as per the current requirements.

Exactly two weeks prior to Moe's positive rapid antigen test, there was a news conference at the legislature that put he and Health Minister Paul Merriman at risk of COVID-19.

Both monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 after someone who attended the news conference tested positive for the virus.

Moe also took his mask off several times to speak and answer questions during that news conference.