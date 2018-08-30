Premier Moe urges feds to do anything in their power to get Trans Mountain back on track

Premier Scott Moe is urging the federal government to do everything in its power to get construction of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline construction back on track after the Federal Court of Appeal nullified the certificate approving construction and operation of the project.

Moe said action, even a potentially problematic appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, should be taken as soon as possible if needed.

"A delay of this project in any way to the province of Saskatchewan ultimately means we will go a longer period of time with the large oil differential that we experience," Moe said. "We have one customer, that customer being the United States."

The court's decision leaves the project in legal limbo until the energy regulator and the government reassess their approvals to satisfy the court's demands. In effect, the court indefinitely halted construction of the 1,150-kilometre project.

"I think it's fair to say it's an unexpected course of events for many Canadians," Moe said of the decision.

Moe said he'll continue to advocate for projects which he says are important for the Canadian economy and exports.

Although the construction approvals have been quashed, the project is not dead. The Canadian government could file an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada to get the $7.4 billion pipeline going again.

"Unbelievable," Moe said earlier Thursday in a tweet about the decision. "The federal government now owns a multi-billion dollar pipeline it can't get built."

The pipeline will not run through Saskatchewan but Moe has been an advocate, siding with the federal government and Alberta's provincial government in their attempts to get the project finished.