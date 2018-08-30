Premier Moe to address Trans Mountain decision in Saskatoon

Premier Scott Moe is set to speak in Saskatoon Thursday about a Federal Court of Appeal decision which puts a stop to the construction approvals for Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline.

The court nullified the certificate approving construction and operation of the project, leaving the project in legal limbo until the energy regulator and the government reassess their approvals to satisfy the court's demands.

In effect, the court indefinitely halted construction of the 1,150-kilometre project.

Although the construction approvals have been quashed, the project is not dead. The Canadian government could file an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada to get the $7.4 billion pipeline going again.

"Unbelievable," Moe said earlier Thursday in a tweet about the decision. "The federal government now owns a multi-billion dollar pipeline it can't get built."

The pipeline will not run through Saskatchewan but Moe has been an advocate, siding with the federal government and Alberta's provincial government in their attempts to get the project finished.

CBC will carry Moe's address, which is scheduled for at 1:30 p.m. CST, live.