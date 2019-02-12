Premier Scott Moe tells Trudeau Sask. farmers 'need an answer' on cash advances for canola
Moe sent a letter Tuesday to Trudeau
Premier Scott Moe is pressuring the federal government to enact proposed changes that would make it easier for canola farmers affected by Canada's trade dispute with China to get cash advances.
In a letter dated Tuesday, Moe said he had initially been impressed that the federal government "seemed prepared to act quickly" on the issue. But, Moe said, now he is concerned the feds have "offered no concrete support" for canola producers.
The proposed changes include an increase to the ceiling for the Advance Payments Program to $1,000,000 per account, with the full amount being interest-free. A deadline extension to April 30th was also proposed for the spring intake.
Moe also said in the letter that Saskatchewan is prepared to offer assistance in any diplomatic or scientific solutions on the canola issue.
Moe posted the letter on Twitter, saying "Our farmers need an answer now."
Today I sent a letter to PM <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> - it’s been 3 weeks now since we discussed changes to the cash advance program in meetings with Ministers Bibeau, Carr, and Freeland to help our canola producers impacted by the trade dispute with China.<br><br>Our farmers need an answer now. <a href="https://t.co/CrOeGxvNoc">pic.twitter.com/CrOeGxvNoc</a>—@PremierScottMoe
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.