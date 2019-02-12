Premier Scott Moe tells Trudeau Sask. farmers 'need an answer' on cash advances for canola

Premier Scott Moe is pressuring the federal government to enact proposed changes that would make it easier for canola farmers affected by Canada's trade dispute with China to get cash advances.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Moe said he had initially been impressed that the federal government "seemed prepared to act quickly" on the issue. But, Moe said, now he is concerned the feds have "offered no concrete support" for canola producers.

The proposed changes include an increase to the ceiling for the Advance Payments Program to $1,000,000 per account, with the full amount being interest-free. A deadline extension to April 30th was also proposed for the spring intake.

Moe also said in the letter that Saskatchewan is prepared to offer assistance in any diplomatic or scientific solutions on the canola issue.

Moe posted the letter on Twitter, saying "Our farmers need an answer now."