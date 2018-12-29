Premier Moe's first year in office marked by professional high and provincial tragedy

Premier Scott Moe's year had a professional high, but he says that was overshadowed by one of the biggest tragedies in Saskatchewan history.

"The largest moment for me since being premier unfortunately isn't a moment of joy, most certainly the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. Everyone knows where they were when they heard of the tragedy," Moe said, reflecting on his first year in a year-end sit down interview with CBC.

On April 6 between the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi collided, killing 16 people and injured 13 others. The story received international attention.

The roadside memorial for the victims of the Humboldt bus crash. (Omayra Issa/CBC News)

"It's important for us this holiday season to remember all of those that are celebrating this holiday with one less loved one around the table," Moe said.

Leadership win

Moe was one of five candidates aiming to succeed Brad Wall as the leader of the Saskatchewan Party and premier. On Jan. 27, he won a tight race, edging Alanna Koch with 53.7 per cent of the vote after five rounds of voting.

Moe moments after he was announced the winner of the Saskatchewan Party leadership vote. (Alex Brockman/CBC News)

Moe has not really stopped moving since he announced his intentions to run for leadership in September 2017. He has criss-crossed Canada and made three trips to the United States. Trade missions to China and India will put his travel budget well above that of Wall in his final two years in office.

"It's been busy. It's been a whirlwind but it's been also one of the most rewarding experiences I've embarked on, personally and professionally."

Moe said visiting people all across the province and hearing their passion encourages and motivates him.

A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found Moe had an approval rate of 57 per cent, second highest among premiers in the country.

Standing up for Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Party government's slogan is, "Standing Up For Saskatchewan." Moe said that can mean many things, namely defending and championing the province's natural resource sector and opposing the federal government's carbon tax and Bill C-69.

"We also haven't been shy about putting forward alternatives to those policies and we will continue to do just that."

Moe, initially stood alone among premiers in vocal opposition to the carbon tax. He has since allies to his cause, beginning with the election of Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Moe and Ford held two meetings this fall, first in Saskatoon in October and a few weeks later in Toronto.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford became a welcomed ally to Moe this year. The two are aligned in their opposition of the federally imposed carbon tax. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

"Ontario is the most populated province in the nation and they have traditionally been an economic powerhouse, a manufacturing powerhouse. It's very helpful to the cause."

Moe said that despite his opposition to a federal carbon tax and his dissatisfaction with Ottawa's handling of pipeline projects, he is willing to work with the federal government.

"We have to work with the federal government on many many fronts. But there are some policies where we differ and this is where standing up for Saskatchewan people comes in. Where we differ we need to ensure we're voicing that difference on behalf of the people."

Relationship with Indigenous people

Moe's government was criticized for its handling of the Justice For Our Stolen Children protest camp, which sat across the street from the legislature for 197 days.

The matter ended up in court and the protesters peacefully left.

The teepees in Wascana Park were a fixture for almost 200 days before being taken down in September. (Damien Grapton/Radio-Canada)

The province also passed new trespassing laws, which require people to ask permission before entering private property, the policy led the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations to threaten legal action.

"We heard overwhelmingly with respect to that consultation the direction we should be taking," Moe said.

He said the province worked with hunters, land owners and the First Nations community before making changes to the trespassing act. He said there will always be disagreements "from time-to-time."

"The relationship I have personally with a number of First Nations leaders, I am proud of. That being said, there's always room for improvement."

Looking to 2019

The federal carbon tax will come into effect on April 1, 2019, provided a court challenge from Saskatchewan in February does not scuttle it.

Moe said he thinks the province will be successful in its carbon tax reference case.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Moe in the premier's office this March. Moe has been critical of the federal government's carbon tax and its handling of pipeline projects. (CBC)

Moe's second budget as premier will be delivered in April. The government has vowed to eliminate its deficit, which stands at $348.3 million.

While voters in Canada will be focused on the federal election in October, Moe said he is not, "we're not running in the federal election, at least I'm not."

Moe and the Saskatchewan Party government will likely start revving up its campaign machine with the provincial election in the fall of 2020.