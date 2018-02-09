Scott Moe tops premier popularity contest in new poll

Scott Moe is the most popular premier in the country, according to a new poll.

The quarterly poll by Dart Insight and Communications ranks premiers on their approval ratings. This quarter Moe received a 59 per cent approval, the highest of the premiers listed.

Moe's number is up three points from the last poll — taken in December — and a personal best for him, according to Dart Insight and Communications, which conducted the poll.

The poll was conducted from March 8 to 14. Dart surveyed 5,450 adult Canadians who are members of Maru/Blue's Online panel.

Approval ratings were not given for P.E.I., Nunavut, Yukon or Northwest Territories due to low sample sizes.