Scott Moe tops premier popularity contest in new poll
Scott Moe is the most popular premier in the country, according to a new poll. The quarterly poll ranks premiers on their approval ratings and this quarter Moe received a 59 per cent approval, the highest of the premiers listed.
Saskatchewan premier received 59 per cent approval rating, the highest in Canada
Scott Moe is the most popular premier in the country, according to a new poll.
The quarterly poll by Dart Insight and Communications ranks premiers on their approval ratings. This quarter Moe received a 59 per cent approval, the highest of the premiers listed.
Moe's number is up three points from the last poll — taken in December — and a personal best for him, according to Dart Insight and Communications, which conducted the poll.
The poll was conducted from March 8 to 14. Dart surveyed 5,450 adult Canadians who are members of Maru/Blue's Online panel.
Approval ratings were not given for P.E.I., Nunavut, Yukon or Northwest Territories due to low sample sizes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.