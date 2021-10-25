Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government is resisting calls to impose further COVID-19 measures because most people 12 and older in the province have been vaccinated.

Moe made the remarks during a state of the province address at a Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday.

Moe said Saskatchewan's vaccination rates are both why the fourth wave hit the province the way it did and why he is not interested in imposing additional health measures.

As of Monday, 86 per cent of people 12 and over have had one dose of vaccine and 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.

"That larger proportion of people that are vaccinated is why we have resisted calls from many to impose more widespread restrictions to impose potentially lockdowns and ultimately business closures because we don't think it is fair," Moe said.

"It doesn't make sense to restrict everyone's activities and ultimately their personal freedoms."

Throughout the past two months, Saskatchewan has often had the highest case and death rates of all provinces.

Moe said seeing active cases trending down was "encouraging."

"Our case count still does remain high and that is due to our vaccination rate not being high enough."

Last week, Saskatchewan began airlifting critically ill patients to Ontario because ICU capacity in Saskatchewan had reached its breaking point.

During his speech Monday, Moe did not acknowledge the recent approval by the federal government of a plan to send Canadian Armed Forces nurses to support Saskatchewan's COVID-19 fight. Six military critical care nursing officers will be working in ICUs.

Moe did say the province's COVID-19 trajectory "is improving greatly."

He cited the rise in vaccinations since his government announced proof of vaccination requirements and mandates for government employees in mid-September.

Moe said both first and second doses have risen by seven per cent since that time. Saskatchewan still trails all other provinces but Alberta on the percentage of eligible vaccinated with a first or second dose.

Moe previews throne speech

The address served as a preview of another speech happening later this week. The fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature begins Wednesday afternoon with the speech from the throne, which typically outlines the government's short-term goals and reviews past accomplishments.

Moe began Monday's speech discussing the current COVID-19 situation before transitioning to an economic message.

"Saskatchewan's best days lie ahead of us," he said.

Moe said Wednesday's throne speech would include how the government plans to build a "stronger, safer, healthier, better educated and much more independent Saskatchewan."

Moe spent much of his speech touting recent economic investment and describing the province as a place where industries can grow.

Monday's chamber luncheon was at Prairieland Park. Those attending had to register in advance and provide a proof of vaccination or negative test result within 72 hours of the event.

The Saskatoon chamber touted the speech on its website as "an overview on the state of our province's economy, recent investments and emerging opportunities to drive Saskatchewan's economic growth."

Moe had not addressed a large in-person audience in quite some time. His speeches to the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association and Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities were both virtual this year.

CMA president calls for measures to address 'crisis'

Katharine Smart, president of the Canadian Medical Association, said increased health measures and more support for hospitals are needed.

"Six nurses, that's really enough to staff two beds over two days. So it's certainly not going to solve the problem...the root cause here is the number of COVID cases and the escalation of case counts in the province," Smart told CBC on Sunday.

Over the past week Saskatchewan has sent ICU patients to Ontario for care.

"When you're needing the military to help you, when you're having to transfer patients out of province, when you're hearing from your ICU physicians that they're starting to use laundry rooms as spaces to care for patients, I think it's quite fair to say that you have a crisis on your hands," Smart said.

Both the Canadian Medical Association and Saskatchewan Medical Association have called on Moe's government to impose gathering restrictions and other health measures to lower case numbers in the province.